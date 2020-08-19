Camila Cabello Returns to the UK to Finish Filming Cinderella

"i love this movie, so proud to be a part of it already, can't wait for u to see," she wrote on Instagram

Camila Cabello is bippity boppity back in the U.K. filming Cinderella!

The "Señorita" singer shared on Instagram that she had returned to London to continue filming James Corden’s Cinderella remake after filming was suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"i'm just tryna make friends with baby deer 🤓🤓🤓🤓," the 23-year-old captioned a photo of herself in a red sweater and leggings sitting on a tree trunk.

"Back in the UK, finishing Cinderella !!!!" she continued. "i love this movie, so proud to be a part of it already, can't wait for u to see 🥺."

Cabello who stars as Cinderella, joined Minnie Driver who will play Queen Beatrice, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Idina Menzel as the Stepmother and Pierce Brosnan who are also back to filming, Deadline reported.

Actors and crewmembers are being tested for COVID-19 daily and only exterior shots in towns and castles are left to film, according to the outlet. Crewmembers and actors are staying in separate apartments and are served pre-boxed meals to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Driver, 50, shared that she was back in England on her Instagram snapping a selfie with boyfriend Addison O’Dea and son Henry, 11, along with a video of Henry skateboarding.

"Soft landing," she captioned the post with a flag of the U.K.

Other notable actors in the film include Billy Porter as Fab G, a genderless fairy godmother, Corden and John Mulaney as mice/footmen and Missy Elliott as Town Crier.

"Magic has no gender," Porter told CBS News. "We are presenting this character as genderless, at least that's how I'm playing it. And it’s really powerful. This is a classic fairytale for a new generation. I think that the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready. It's the grownups that are slowing stuff down."