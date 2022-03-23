"Matt and I are not good with dates with our marriage," the Brazilian model told Entertainment Tonight

Camila Alves Says She and Matthew McConaughey 'Are Not Good' with Remembering Their Wedding Date

The McConaugheys' wedding day isn't exactly etched in the couple's collective memory.

In fact, Camila Alves McConaughey says she and her husband Matthew McConaughey, who will soon celebrate a decade of marriage, can't agree over the official date.

"Matt and I are not good with dates with our marriage," the 40-year-old Brazilian model revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, published Tuesday. "We go back and forth all the time."

Alves and McConaughey, 52, were indeed married on June 9, 2012 during a three-day extravaganza in Austin, Texas.

When ET confirmed the date of their marriage, Alves jokingly said, "OK, I need to write it down. Somebody write it down. I need a reminder for this."

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Credit: getty

Alves recalled a funny instance when the two quarreled over the exact date while hosting friends for drinks.

"I had my tequila already and I was just feeling very feisty and I was going back to Matt like, 'No, you got the date wrong.' And he goes, 'No, you got the date wrong,' " she told ET.

"We're going back and forth and my friend wanted a beer, so I'm looking for a beer and I had one of the koozies," the model continued. "I opened the drawer to grab a koozie and right there -- I started cracking up so bad -- it was a koozie from our wedding, and both Matthew and I were wrong."