Cameron Douglas on Helping Other Addicts and Making His Daughter Proud: 'She's an Inspiration'

When Cameron Douglas was in the dark throes of his drug addiction, the last thing he saw in his future was fatherhood. But today, in what feels like an almost miraculous happy ending to his harrowing journey, Cameron has achieved just that.

These days, three years after being released from prison, he is raising his 22-month old daughter, Lua, with long-time girlfriend, Viviane Thibes, 41, a yoga instructor, and marveling at the joy of being a dad.

“Having my daughter gives me a whole new perspective on life,” Cameron, 40, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. “My daughter is a source of inspiration.”

In time, Cameron also hopes to become an inspiration to Lua.

“Hopefully she will see her father has accomplished a lot and is doing good things and maybe she’ll be proud of my journey,” he says.

On his list of newfound priorities is helping addicts before they go down the same dark, self-destructive road that defined Cameron’s life for nearly two decades.

The son of Hollywood icon Michael Douglas hopes by sharing his painful, but ultimately inspiring, story in an upcoming memoir, Long Way Home, other addicts will “seek help – and maybe save a life,” he says.

Michael Douglas, for one, is grateful for the way things have ultimately turned out for Cameron, who is also working on restarting his acting career.

“I’m very proud of him, not only for the book but for the way he conducts his life,” says the Kominsky Method star. “He’s talking the talk and walking the walk.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.