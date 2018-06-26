Cameron Douglas Joins Dad Michael at Ant-Man Sequel Premiere 2 Years After Release from Prison

It was a family affair at the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Michael Douglas, 72, brought along his oldest son Cameron, 39, for the premiere of his latest movie in Los Angeles on Monday. The father and son duo hit the carpet in style, with Michael opting for an all-black ensemble while Cameron sported a white blazer with a light blue patterned button down shirt underneath.

The two were all smiles as the posed for picture, and even matched with their unbuttoned collar shirts.

Michael and Cameron Douglas Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The happy times come after some trouble in Cameron’s life. In 2010, he was sentenced to 5 years in prison for possession of heroin and selling methamphetamine. His sentence was later extended after he confessed to smuggling drugs into prison, before he was released in August 2016 following a nearly seven year stay.

RELATED VIDEO: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Son Looks Just Like His Famous Parents in Prom Pictures

Despite the troubled times causing distance between Michael and Cameron prior to his incarceration, the younger Douglas told PEOPLE in 2017 that his family is “closer now than ever.”

“In difficult times, we tend to come closer. It is a beautiful sort of trait that we have,” Cameron said, adding, “My father and I have an amazing relationship. I love spending time with him, and I will spend as much time with him as I can.

Michael and Cameron in Nov. 2017 Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Since his release, Cameron and girlfriend Viviane Thibes welcomed their first child together in December with Michael exclusively revealing the name of the couple’s daughter to PEOPLE in a statement: “[We’re] all ecstatic about baby Lua!”

Cameron’s daughter’s middle name is a tribute to her great-grandfather, Kirk Douglas, who was born Issur Danielovitch, and later went by Izzy. And Michael said his two other children with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones — Dylan, 17, and Carys, 15 — are already naturals at their new roles.

“Dylan and Carys love being an aunt and uncle and we’re so happy to be her Bubba and Zeze,” Michael previously told PEOPLE, speaking of the names the baby will know him and his wife as.

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters July 6.