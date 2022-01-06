"Love you forever and always," Cameron Diaz wrote to husband Benji Madden to commemorate their anniversary

Cameron Diaz Says Love with Benji Madden Is 'Passionate and Deep' on 7-Year Wedding Anniversary

Cameron Diaz has a connection with Benji Madden that grows stronger by the day.

The actress and Avaline winemaker, 49, celebrated her seven-year wedding anniversary with her Good Charlotte musician husband, 42, on Wednesday. Madden shared a tribute on Instagram, writing in the caption that he "always dreamed of having a family like this." (They welcomed their first child, daughter Raddix, in December 2019.)

"Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth," he continued. "Calling it a Honeymoon doesn't cover it. Real life. The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane, Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!"

In the comment section, Diaz replied, "I ✨❤️✨YOU MORE AND MORE EVERYDAY [sic]. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep = OUR LOVE."

"LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ALWAYS," she added.

Back in May, Madden praised Diaz for Mother's Day, "My Religion is family, and Mother is GOD. @camerondiaz You care for us and nurture us. Everything around you grows and flourishes in your light."

Speaking of their daughter, Madden continued at the time, "Our little one and me get to live our life being loved by you and we are grateful. We love you forever Mommy - thank you for all you do. Happy Mother's Day also the food!!!! I Got to take a Second to acknowledge the food!!!"