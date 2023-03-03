Cameron Diaz 'Was Nervous Before' Filming Her Acting Return with Jamie Foxx But Is Now 'Having a Blast'

Cameron Diaz was spotted filming the upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action in London recently

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on March 3, 2023 02:48 PM
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx
Cameron Diaz; Jamie Foxx. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Kevin Winter/Getty

Cameron Diaz is "having a blast" as she films her upcoming Netflix movie Back In Action, which marks her anticipated return to acting.

A source close to Diaz, 50, tells PEOPLE that the actress has been enjoying her time on the set of Back in Action in London, where she's been filming since the beginning of February with her costar Jamie Foxx.

"Cameron has been filming in London for several weeks," the source says. "She was nervous before she arrived in London, but then very excited."

"Filming has been amazing. Cameron really enjoys it. They have been doing a lot of nighttime filming," the source adds. "It hasn't bothered her, because she is jet-lagged anyway. Her family is with her for support."

Additionally, another source tells PEOPLE that the Charlie's Angels actress and Foxx, 55, "have great chemistry" on set.

1999--Actors Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx, stars of the new film by director Oliver Stone, Any Given Sunday pose at the film's premiere December 16 in Los Angeles. Diaz portrays football team owner Christina Pagniacci and Foxx portrays Willie Beaman, a third-string quarterback in the film about the world of professional football, which also stars Al Pacino and Dennis Quaid. FSP
alamay

"Everyone loves working with them," the source says. "They are both incredibly hard working and never complain. Cameron is a sweetheart on the set. She is super chill and down to earth."

"She keeps telling the crew that she is just so excited to film again," the second source adds.

Diaz stepped back from her film career after last appearing as Miss Hannigan in 2014's Annie remake. She announced her casting in the film and her return to movies in June 2022 during a cheeky recorded phone call with fellow then-un-retiree Tom Brady and Foxx, whom she costarred with in Annie. Diaz and Foxx also previously costarred in 1999's Any Given Sunday.

A source close to the film told PEOPLE the following month, "When this project came along and she was pursued by Jamie Foxx, who she has known and worked with for years, she decided to go for it."

RELATED: From The Mask to The Holiday, a Look Back at Cameron Diaz's Most Iconic Film Roles

Diaz has been spotted filming scenes in London multiple times over the last month. She was last seen filming nighttime scenes in a speedboat on the River Thames on Sunday.

In August 2022, Foxx shared with Entertainment Tonight that he persuaded Diaz to come out of retirement for Back in Action by proposing they would have a good time.

"So it was literally, 'Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!' And I think that's what brought her to it," he told the outlet.

