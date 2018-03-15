Cameron Diaz 'Very Happy Living a Quiet Life' with Benji Madden, Says Source

Cameron Diaz is loving her life outside the Hollywood spotlight.

The actress, 45, and her husband, former Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, “are great,” says a source. “They are both very happy living the quiet life.”

Diaz, who wed the musician, 39, in 2015, hasn’t appeared in a movie since the 2014 remake of Annie. But the source says, “The quiet life she lives now with Benji, she wanted for a long time.”

Earlier this week, her friend Selma Blair backtracked from her comments that Diaz was officially retired from acting.

“Cameron Diaz is NOT retiring from ANYTHING,” the actress tweeted Monday.

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz Donato Sardella/Getty

The clarification came after telling Metro News UK, “I had lunch with Cameron the other day, We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like ‘I’m done.’ ”

While she might not be hanging up the towel for good, the source says, “She seems satisfied with her life the way it is.”



In recent years, Diaz has shifted focus from acting to wellness ambassador. In 2013, she released the bestseller The Body Book, followed by 2016’s The Longevity Book, in which she shared her secrets to aging beautifully.

The actress turned 45 last August and received a sweet Instagram dedication from Madden. “Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Wife. I feel like I am the LUCKIEST guy ALIVE,” Madden, 38, wrote alongside a photo of him and Diaz enjoying a romantic boat ride.