Cameron Diaz to Make Acting Return in Netflix Movie with Jamie Foxx: 'I Can't Frickin Wait'

Jamie Foxx enlisted Tom Brady to help with announcing Cameron Diaz's return to her film career in a fun audio clip shared to social media Wednesday

Cameron Diaz is putting on her thespian shoes once more!

After previously stepping away from acting, the 49-year-old star will appear alongside Jamie Foxx in a new Netflix film titled Back in Action, which Variety describes as an action-comedy.

In audio from a phone conversation shared Wednesday by Foxx, 54, the actress can be heard telling him, "I feel excited but I don't know how to do this, you know?" before he responds, "I got somebody on the other line that can help you with this."

Tom Brady soon joins the call, telling Diaz that Foxx told him she could use "a few tips on how to un-retire." (Brady, 44, famously returned to the NFL in March, after first announcing his departure only the previous month.)

"I'm relatively successful at un-retiring," Brady quipped.

Diaz also shared the audio clip to her Instagram Story, writing, "@iamjamiefoxx only you could get me back in action! I can't frickin wait it's gonna be a blast!"

Diaz — who is married to Benji Madden and has a 2-year-old daughter, Raddix, with the Good Charlotte rocker — stepped away from acting following her performance as Miss Hannigan in 2014's Annie.

While appearing on Kevin Hart's Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart, last year, the Charlie's Angels star said she started to realize around age 40 that there were "so many parts of my life ... that I wasn't touching" or "managing."

Despite admitting she loves acting, Diaz added later in the conversation that she wanted to incorporate more simplicity into her everyday.

"I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me," she explained. "My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself."

Despite her pause in her acting career, Diaz threw it back to her 1998 movie There's Something About Mary last month in a hilarious video posted to her Instagram.

The clip was also shared by comedian Benito Skinner, who shows up at Diaz's house for dinner with some of her Avaline wine in hand — and dressed exactly like her titular character from the 1998 romantic comedy, hair "gelled" up and all.

Diaz answers the door after the doorbell rings while she is reminiscing about the movie. While she appears surprised about the awkward moment at first, she soon joins in on the fun and dons Mary's signature red dress and hairstyle to match Skinner as they toast with Avaline.