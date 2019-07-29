The Mask Is Turning 25, and These Vintage Cameron Diaz Photos Are Bringing Us Back to the '90s

These throwback photos of Diaz from the film and press tour are the perfect way to mark the occasion
By Andrea Wurzburger
July 29, 2019 12:09 PM

1 of 14

Mary Evans/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection

Diaz was a model before landing her role in the film opposite Jim Carrey.

2 of 14

New Line Cinema/Getty Images

She played Carrey’s love interest, jazz singer Tina Carlyle. 

3 of 14

Who could forget the iconic musical number from the film? After singing a sultry jazz tune, she showed off her moves in a swing dance for the ages.  

4 of 14

The part catapulted Diaz’s career, and soon she was starring in films like My Best Friend’s Wedding and There’s Something About Mary

5 of 14

Here’s a photo of Carrey and Diaz at the premiere of The Mask with their costar, a Jack Russell terrier named Max.

6 of 14

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella

Diaz’s premiere look was peak ’90s fashion. She wore a pink silk dress with translucent heels and added some barrettes to her hair for good measure. 

7 of 14

Pop quiz: Is this photo from 1994 or 2019? Diaz rocked the ever-so-popular dad shoe while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 1994. 

8 of 14

That pastel eye shadow, though! 

9 of 14

Diaz rocked a navy suit while promoting the film and made it her own by knotting her tailored men’s shirt. 

10 of 14

And then she showed the world what Jim Carrey’s character was wearing to prove that she did menswear better. 

11 of 14

Diaz meant business, even on the beach at Cannes in 1994. 

12 of 14

It was like a hot high school yearbook photo shoot. 

13 of 14

Eric Robert/Sygma

This photo of Diaz with Carrey screams “Best Couple That Never Was.” 

