Cameron Diaz Teases a Return to Acting After Six Years: ‘I’m Never Going to Say Never’

Cameron Diaz won't shut the door on the career that made her a household name.

The actress, who first burst onto the Hollywood scene in 1994’s The Mask, hasn’t appeared onscreen since the 2014 remake of the musical Annie — marking an impressive 20-year career with plenty of iconic hits. Still, she's not yet ready to call it a day on her acting career.

"Look, I'm never going to say 'never,'" Diaz, 47, told makeup artist Gucci Westman in a recent chat. "I'm not a person who says 'never' about anything, clearly."

Last August, Diaz explained her retreat from the public eye in a new interview for InStyle‘s special 25th anniversary issue.

“I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that’s a long time,” Diaz said. “The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to. I don’t miss performing.”

Even then, Diaz wasn’t totally ruling out a return to the big screen.

“Right now I’m looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something I’m passionate about — something that just feels effortless,” she said.

With her life out of the spotlight, Diaz has been enjoying wedded bliss with husband Benji Madden. The two, who married back in Jan. 2015, live a quiet life outside of the public eye and are rarely seen out and about together.

The couple recently offered a rare look into their private life when they announced the birth of their first child — their baby girl Raddix, who was born on Dec. 29, 2019.

During a recent Instagram Live with her friend and Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power, Diaz said the three-month-old is the “best part” of her life.

“I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life,” the actress said. “I’m so, so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to get to do it with Benji and we’re just having the best time. It’s so great. I’m just thrilled.”

As for how the family is faring during the coronavirus pandemic, Diaz said being a new mother to Raddix had kept her in a “bubble” even before stay at home orders were put in place.