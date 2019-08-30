Summer Chic! Cameron Diaz Steps Out in Beverly Hills on Her 47th Birthday

Cameron Diaz is celebrating her birthday with a little retail therapy!

The actress, who turned 47 on Friday, was photographed stepping out in Beverly Hills. Diaz looked relaxed and laid back in a colorful plaid jumpsuit while shopping for jewelry.

Diaz’s outing comes weeks after the actress opened up about taking a step back from the spotlight.

“I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that’s a long time,” Diaz said in an interview for InStyle’s 25th anniversary issue.

She continued, “The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to.”

“I don’t miss performing,” she added.

Diaz isn’t completely ruling out a return to the big screen, but she is focusing on other callings and interests.

“Right now, I’m looking at the landscape of wellness and all that,” she explained. “But whatever I do, it has to be something I’m passionate about — something that just feels effortless.”

Diaz is also focusing on her marriage to Benji Madden, 40. The two, who married in January 2015, live a quiet life outside of the public eye and are rarely seen out and about.

“It’s fun to just not have anybody know what I’m up to,” she said. “Because my time is all mine. I’m not selling any films, and because I’m not selling anything, I don’t have to give anybody anything. I’m not doing this anymore. I’m living my life.”

Now 47, Diaz said she’s settling into what she believes is her “best decade.”

“I just want to build better, stronger friendships with the people who in it with me. Of course, that includes my husband,” she said. “Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner.”

She continued, “I don’t know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He’s just a good man. There’s no bullshit. It’s really refreshing. I’m really grateful for him. I like doing my own thing.”

Diaz also teased potential new projects in the future.

“I like creating, so I’m just looking for the project that makes the most sense for me now,” she said. “I have some things brewing, but it’s a little too early to talk about them.”