Cameron Diaz, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson and more Hollywood actresses showed off their impressive fight skills in the Boss Bitch Challenge on Instagram

Cameron Diaz, Scarlett Johansson and More Show Off Their Fight Skills in the Boss Bitch Challenge

Hollywood's most famous actresses are showing off their fight skills in a fun new Instagram challenge!

Cameron Diaz, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and Halle Berry were just some of the stars who joined forces with famed stuntwoman Zoë Bell to create a video in which they each performed a different stunt on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"#BossBitchFightChallenge So much fun to participate in @therealzoebell’s #BossBitchFightChallenge," Diaz, 47, wrote on Instagram. "Fun way to fight boredom with some badass babes! 🥊💥."

The video starts off with Bell — who was Uma Thurman’s stunt double in the Kill Bill franchise, as well as Lucy Lawless’ stunt double in Xena: Warrior Princess — reclining on a couch while attempting to read a book and complaining of boredom.

"I’m so bored! I just want to play with my friends!" Bell, 41, says. As she tosses the book aside, she approaches the camera, saying, “Wait a minute, I can play with my friends!”

Image zoom Halle Berry Cameron Diaz/instagram

The scene quickly switches to Lawless, 52, who jumps back from the kick, saying, "What the heck, Zozo?" before delivering a punch.

As music to "The Healer" by KT Tunstall began to play, several A-list actresses began to make appearances such as Drew Barrymore and Juliette Lewis.

Diaz can be seen outside of her home, throwing a bag of groceries to the side as she delivers a punch to the screen. Rosario Dawson also makes an appearance, laughing at the screen just before she kicks it off to the next star.

RELATED: Cameron Diaz Says She Loves Being a Mom, Calls Benji Madden an 'Amazing Father’

Image zoom Scarlett Johansson Cameron Diaz/instagram

Image zoom Margot Robbie Cameron Diaz/instagram

Image zoom Zoe Saldana Cameron Diaz/instagram

RELATED: Halle Berry Says She 'Broke Some Bones' Filming with UFC Champ Valentina Shevchenko

Clad in black workout gear, Florence Pugh also joins in on the fun, nearly smashing a bottle of wine before catching herself and using a green dog toy instead of the bottle.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood's Julia Butters quickly smashes her elbow toward the camera. Robbie, 29, channels her character Harley Quinn when she grabs a baseball bat before seemingly smashing it at the camera, while Berry, 53, recovers from falling backward into a pool only to deliver a punch worthy of John Wick 3.

As the video comes to an end, Bell laughs saying, "I love this game! Who wants to play next week?"