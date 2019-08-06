Cameron Diaz Doesn't 'Miss Performing: 'I've Given More Than Half of My Life to the Public’

Cameron Diaz is loving life away from the spotlight.

The actress, who first burst onto the Hollywood scene in 1994’s The Mask, hasn’t appeared on screen since 2014’s remake of the musical Annie — marking an impressive 20-year career with plenty of iconic hits. Now 46, Diaz explained her recent retreat from the public eye in a new interview for InStyle‘s special 25th anniversary issue.

“I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that’s a long time,” Diaz said. “The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to. I don’t miss performing.”

Still, Diaz isn’t totally ruling out a return to the big screen, she’s just focusing on other callings.

“Right now I’m looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something I’m passionate about — something that just feels effortless,” she said.

The actress has also been spending plenty of quality time with husband Benji Madden, 40. The two, who married back in Jan. 2015, live a quiet life outside of the public eye and are rarely seen out and about together.

That privacy seems to be by design.

“It’s fun to just not have anybody know what I’m up to,” she said. “Because my time is all mine. I’m not selling any films, and because I’m not selling anything, I don’t have to give anybody anything. I’m not doing this anymore. I’m living my life.”

Now in her 40s, Diaz said she’s settling into her “best decade” as she focuses on things that mean most to her, like her marriage to the Good Charlotte musician.

“I just want to build better, stronger friendships with the people who are in it with me. Of course, that includes my husband,” she said. “Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner.”

She continued. “I don’t know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He’s just a good man. There’s no bullshit. It’s really refreshing. I’m really grateful for him. I like doing my own thing.”

But fans might have something to celebrate soon, as Diaz teased potential new projects.

“I like creating, so I’m just looking for the project that makes the most sense for me now,” she said. “I have some things brewing, but it’s a little too early to talk about them.”