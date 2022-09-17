Cameron Diaz Says Her Return to Acting Feels a 'Little Bit Different' But Is Like 'Muscle Memory'

"I kind of just fell back into it," Cameron Diaz — who announced she was coming out of retirement in June and joining Jamie Foxx in Netflix's Back in Action — said of her return to acting

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 17, 2022 01:56 PM
WOODLAND HILLS, CA - JUNE 10: Actress Cameron Diaz arrives at Because Age Is A State Of Mind: Cameron Diaz Joins MPTF To Celebrate Health And Fitness at The Wasserman Campus on June 10, 2016 in Woodland Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Cameron Diaz. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Cameron Diaz has found her return to acting to be like riding a bike.

The Golden Globe nominee, 50, admitted she's "both" nervous and excited to star in Jamie Foxx's upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action, her first acting gig since retiring eight years ago, as she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday.

"It's a little bit of muscle memory, you know what I mean?" she explained. "I did that for so long, it's kind of like the process, I kind of just fell back into it. But it feels a little bit different.

"And I've also made two movies with Jamie, which is amazing. ... The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. So, it's amazing. He's so great, he's so easy, he's so professional, he's so talented, and just being able to work with him, it will be so much fun," Diaz added.

In addition to 2014's Annie remake, the pair also worked together on the 1999 sports drama Any Given Sunday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She explained that Foxx, 54, is "like a racehorse" behind-the-scenes, as he serves as both her costar and executive producer on Back in Action.

Diaz announced her casting in the film and her return to Hollywood in June during a cheeky recorded phone call with Foxx and fellow un-retiree Tom Brady.

A source close to the film told PEOPLE: "When this project came along and she was pursued by Jamie Foxx, who she has known and worked with for years, she decided to go for it."

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz attend a photocall for "Annie" at Corinthia Hotel London on December 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/WireImage)
David M. Benett/WireImage

Foxx also raved about Diaz's talent and getting her back in front of the camera as he spoke to Entertainment Tonight last month.

"Cameron is such an incredible force and she has done so much in this business. We love her," he gushed, explaining how he got her onboard: "So it was literally, 'Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!' And I think that's what brought her to it."

RELATED VIDEO: From 'The Mask' to 'The Holiday,' a Look Back at Cameron Diaz's Most Iconic Film Roles

"We miss special moments sometimes in our business, and I think this is a special moment. So we're so happy that it's happening and looking forward to it," Foxx added.

Since retiring, Diaz has married Good Charlotte member Benji Madden, and they welcomed daughter Raddix, 2½, in 2019. A source told PEOPLE that Madden, 43, "is very excited for her" and "encouraged her to unretire."

Related Articles
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz attend a photocall for "Annie" at Corinthia Hotel London on December 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/WireImage)
Jamie Foxx Says Promise of 'Fun' Brought Cameron Diaz Out of Retirement: 'This Is a Special Moment'
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: Guitarist Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE)
Cameron Diaz 'Had the Best Time' at 50th Birthday with Husband Benji Madden, Adele and More: Source
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: Guitarist Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE)
Cameron Diaz Was 'Encouraged' to 'Unretire' by Husband Benji Madden: She's 'Excited' (Source)
WOODLAND HILLS, CA - JUNE 10: Actress Cameron Diaz arrives at Because Age Is A State Of Mind: Cameron Diaz Joins MPTF To Celebrate Health And Fitness at The Wasserman Campus on June 10, 2016 in Woodland Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Returning to Acting After 8 Years, This Time as a Working Mom
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz attend a photocall for "Annie" at Corinthia Hotel London on December 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/WireImage)
Jamie Foxx 'Pursued' Cameron Diaz to Come Out of Retirement and Make Netflix's 'Back in Action'
WOODLAND HILLS, CA - JUNE 10: Actress Cameron Diaz arrives at Because Age Is A State Of Mind: Cameron Diaz Joins MPTF To Celebrate Health And Fitness at The Wasserman Campus on June 10, 2016 in Woodland Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Cameron Diaz on Her Return to Movies: 'I Miss Aspects of Acting' but 'It's a Different Lifestyle'
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx
Cameron Diaz to Make Acting Return in Netflix Movie with Jamie Foxx: 'I Can't Frickin Wait'
BUD (Mowing Down Vamps) Jamie Foxx & The BSB Boys
Jamie Foxx Debuts Music Video for His 'Night Shift' Song While Touting Success of Netflix Movie
Gisele Bündchen Elle Magazine
Gisele Bündchen Talks Tom Brady's NFL Return as She Says She Stepped Back in Career to Raise Kids
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady's Return to NFL 'Put a Strain' on Marriage with Gisele Bündchen: She 'Believes Enough Is Enough'
Nicole Richie, Joel Madden
Nicole Richie Says She's 'Proud and Horny' for Husband Joel Madden amid His New 'Ink Master' Gig
cameron-diaz
Cameron Diaz Says Her 'Whole Concept of Aging Has Changed' Now She Has a Toddler: 'I'm Excited'
DAY SHIFT. (L-R) Jamie Foxx as Bud and Snoop Dogg as Big John in Day Shift.
See Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco on the Hunt for Vampires in 'Day Shift' Trailer
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz Says She Hasn't Worked Out in 8 Months Thanks to an Injury: 'It's Been a Process'
cameron diaz
Cameron Diaz Recreates 'There's Something About Mary' 'Hair Gel' Moment in Hilarious Video
HERCULES disney
Disney's Live-Action 'Hercules' Will 'Pay Homage' to Original with 'More Modern Spin,' Producer Says