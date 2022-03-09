"I literally do nothing. I like never wash my face," Cameron Diaz confessed of her current beauty routine during a podcast interview with Michelle Visage

Cameron Diaz Says Her Appearance Is 'the Last Thing' She Thinks About After Stepping Away from Acting

Cameron Diaz is getting candid about her appearance.

In an interview with Michelle Visage on her new BBC Rule Breakers podcast, the Bad Teacher actress opened up about how much her life has changed since she stepped away from the entertainment industry following her performance as Miss Hannigan in 2014's Annie.

When discussing the topic of vanity, Diaz, 49, confessed she was once trapped in a world where beauty became a person's main focus.

"I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectification and exploitations that women are subjected to," she shared. "I have bought into all of them myself at certain times."

She continued, "It's hard not to, it's hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other markers of beauty, and I think that that's one of the biggest things... The last eight years, girl — I'm like wild. I'm like a wild animal, like a beast!"

Diaz also added that sitting in front of the mirror for hours a day as an actress eventually became "toxic."

"You just start to pick yourself apart, you know," she said. "And you're like, 'Why I am sitting here like being so mean to myself?' My body's strong, my body's capable. Why am I going to talk down to it? Why am I going to be mean to it when it's like carried me this far?"

These days, Diaz said, "I don't care. Literally, the last thing I think about on a daily basis — like maybe not at all during the day — is what I look like."

Additionally, in her chat with Visage, 53, the Golden Globe nominee also revealed she has not put much effort into her beauty regime despite owning "a billion products" on her shelves.

"I literally do nothing. I like never was my face…," she explained. "Twice a month if I'm lucky, I'll be like, 'Oh, I better put this on. One time works, right?' Like is that all I have to do? I'm just not in that place right now like where I put any energy."

Instead, as she prepares to turn 50 this August, she is just looking to "stay strong."

Diaz said she started to realize around age 40 that there were "so many parts of my life ... that I wasn't touching and that I wasn't managing."

Despite admitting that she loves acting, she also added later in the conversation that she wanted to incorporate more simplicity into her every day.