Cameron Diaz Says She Currently Doesn't 'Have What It Takes' to Make a Movie

Cameron Diaz's priorities have shifted since welcoming 1-year-old daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden.

The actress, 48, opened up about her decision to step away from her acting career during a recent interview with Yahoo Finance Presents to promote her new wine line, Avaline, explaining, "It's just a different time in my life now."

Diaz said she realized that people can only devote so much of their energy to one thing after seeing a producer friend shift her focus away film after expanding her family.

"Her family started to evolve, and I saw her go like, 'Oh, wait, I only have 100 percent,' " she said. "You only have 100 percent. We don't have 200 percent. We have 100 percent, right? So you've got to break up that 100 percent into ... how much are you going to give to your family? How much are you going to give to your career?"

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

"For me, I know what my ratio is for the balance of my life currently," Diaz continued, explaining she's already given "100 percent making films" in the past.

"I did 100 percent there, so it's just a different time in my life now," she said. "Now I'm here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I've ever done in my life. [To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It's just completely the best thing."

"I don't have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here," the mother of one added.

Diaz welcomed daughter Raddix with Madden, 42, in December 2019 after four years of marriage.

Last month, the Charlie's Angels star said she "couldn't imagine" being away from her child to shoot a movie.

"Will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to, but will I? I don't know. I have no idea," she mused during an appearance on SiriusXM's Quarantined with Bruce. "Maybe, never say never, but I couldn't imagine being a mom now where I'm at as a mother with my child at her first year to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child."

She continued, "I just couldn't ... I wouldn't have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life. I feel for so many mothers who can't, that have to go to work, you know, whatever they're doing. I feel so much for them and for their children and for all of that, but it does really take a village."