Cameron Diaz said on Tuesday's Michelle Visage's Rule Breakers podcast episode that she "learned how to really go all in" with her marriage to Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz Says Husband Benji Madden 'Taught Me to Value Myself a Lot More': He's the 'Best'

Cameron Diaz is feeling her authentic self, thanks in large part to Benji Madden.

The actress, 49, heaped praise upon her Good Charlotte rocker husband during an appearance on Tuesday's episode of the Michelle Visage's Rule Breakers podcast, saying, "He's really taught me to value myself a lot more."

Diaz went on to say she wasn't expecting to feel that way initially, because she "was receiving so much validation elsewhere and in all these other ways" before her relationship with Madden, 42.

"With our marriage, I learned how to really go all in. You know what I mean? ... Nothing else comes before this," she added. "It's not hard to do, because it's the most valuable thing I have."

For Madden and Diaz, who share 2-year-old daughter Raddix, "We know that, no matter what, we can just go and be just a family anywhere, and we're fine," she explained. "We don't need any of the things that we have, other than each other."

The Holiday star said on the podcast that Madden, whom she wed in 2015, is "just a guy I can totally count on."

"I married a mensch," Diaz joked. "I know how hard it is to find. ... He's hilarious and he's so funny. And he's the best dad ever. I could cry, because he's just the best."

The actress and Avaline winemaker celebrated her seven-year wedding anniversary with Madden in January. The musician shared a tribute on Instagram, writing in the caption that he "always dreamed of having a family like this."

"Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth," he continued. "Calling it a Honeymoon doesn't cover it. Real life. The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane, Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!"

In the comment section, Diaz replied, "I ✨❤️✨YOU MORE AND MORE EVERYDAY [sic]. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep = OUR LOVE."

"LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ALWAYS," she added.

Diaz previously opened about marriage and family in April 2020 during an episode of makeup artist Gucci Westman's YouTube series "Makeup & Friends."