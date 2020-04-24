Cameron Diaz Says Husband Benji Madden Is 'the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me'

Cameron Diaz is still deeply in love with her husband, Benji Madden.

The actress, 47, opened up about her marriage to her good friend and makeup artist Gucci Westman for an episode of Westman’s YouTube series "Makeup & Friends."

"I love being married," Diaz said. "The best thing that ever happened to me is finding my husband and our partnership and his friendship and all that."

Diaz married Madden, 41, on Jan. 5, 2015 in an intimate ceremony at their home in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Raddix, in December.

Image zoom Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz Donato Sardella/Getty

Madden and Diaz like to keep their lives private, but the actress recently opened up about how she and the Good Charlotte guitarist were parenting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During an Instagram Live video with Westman on Wednesday, Diaz said she loved that her husband is a "night" person.

"Benji wants to go to bed late, and I like to go to bed early… that works so well for us as parents. I can go to bed a few hours early and he does those later feeds with her," Diaz shared about her 3-month-old daughter. "I can wake up early and be with her in the morning and [Benji] can sleep."

Diaz said the fact that she and her husband are polar opposites when it comes to sleep schedules made her realize "we all need somebody… somebody who doesn’t do what we do."

"It’s the tribal thing, it’s why we need tribes," Diaz said, explaining she stumbled upon the realization following a previous conversation with her good friend Drew Barrymore.

Diaz also revealed how she spends her days as a new mom while on lockdown and what she does to stay motivated.

"I literally get up and don’t stop moving until I lay my head down on the pillow," Diaz said, adding that she "loves" that feeling.

Diaz’s sweet life update comes as a source told PEOPLE she and Madden "love being parents."

"This is their full-time job and they just want to be with their daughter," the insider said.