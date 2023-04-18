Cameron Diaz Returns to Filming 'Back in Action' as Doubles Sub for Hospitalized Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz returned to the set of her Netflix film Back in Action on Monday as her friend and costar Jamie Foxx continues to receive medical care.

The actress, 50, was spotted Monday on the Atlanta set of her upcoming action movie — in which she costars with Foxx and Glenn Close — laughing and joking with her stunt double and castmates.

Two doubles were also seen standing in for Foxx, 55: one stunt double and a second individual who served as a photo double.

Diaz's return to set comes as Foxx remains hospitalized following a "medical complication" last week. On Friday, a source told PEOPLE that the Oscar winner was steadily improving as he continues to recover in a Georgia medical facility.

"They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," a source told CNN on Friday of Foxx's health scare, which occurred April 11.

The incident did not happen while Foxx was on set, and he was not transported to the hospital by emergency vehicle, PEOPLE confirmed.

Jamie Foxx in 2019. Kevin Winter/Getty

The actor's daughter Corinne Foxx first let fans know of her father's health condition on Wednesday, when she revealed that he'd sustained "a medical complication" the previous day. She did not share details of Foxx's state or what caused his health emergency.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne, 29, wrote in a statement written on behalf of the Foxx family.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement read. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

A representative for Foxx has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The actor was recently seen filming his latest movie, Back in Action, on April 10.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the film's set was "shut down" on Wednesday following the lead actor's health scare. Filming resumed on Thursday using a stand-in for Foxx on set, a source said.

According to an email obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, a casting director on Back in Action informed extras that a scene set to film this past Sunday had been canceled due to "changes in production."

That scene will not be rescheduled due to the changes, but scenes scheduled to film on Monday and Tuesday were expected to move forward as planned, per the memo.

A spokesperson for Netflix has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.