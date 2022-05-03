Cameron Diaz Recreates There's Something About Mary 'Hair Gel' Moment in Hilarious Video

Cameron Diaz threw it back to 1998 with a recreation of the infamous hair-gel scene with Ben Stiller in There's Something About Mary

Cameron Diaz is throwing it back — and up!

The clip was also shared by comedian Benito Skinner, who shows up at Diaz's house for dinner with some of her Avaline wine in hand — and dressed exactly like her titular character from the 1998 romantic comedy, hair "gelled" up and all.

Diaz, 49, answers the door after the doorbell rings while she is reminiscing about the movie. While she appears surprised about the awkward moment at first, she soon joins in on the fun and dons Mary's signature red dress and hairstyle to match Skinner as they toast with Avaline.

"CHEERS TWIN!!!" Skinner commented on Diaz's post, which she captioned, "@bennydrama7 bringing @avaline cans over was not the weirdest part of our dinner 😂."

There's Something About Mary, which also starred Matt Dillon, is one of several classic romcoms in Diaz's filmography.

Last month, her My Best Friend's Wedding costar Julia Roberts reflected on the 1997 movie nearly 25 years after its premiere, telling E! Daily Pop, "So many people have someone that they can see themselves as in the movie, and I also just think that we really got lucky coming together."

The star-studded cast played a big role in the film's enduring success, according to Roberts, 54.

"None of us knew each other before we made the movie, and we just had a really great chemistry," she said. "It just worked. I mean, we all really liked each other."

Diaz — who is married to Benji Madden and has a 2-year-old daughter, Raddix, with the Good Charlotte rocker — stepped away from acting following her performance as Miss Hannigan in 2014's Annie.

While appearing on Kevin Hart's Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart, last year, the Charlie's Angels star said she started to realize around age 40 that there were "so many parts of my life ... that I wasn't touching" or "managing."

Despite admitting she loves acting, Diaz added later in the conversation that she wanted to incorporate more simplicity into her everyday.