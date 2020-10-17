Cameron Diaz Reacts to People Not Knowing She and Nicole Richie Are Sister-In-Laws

Cameron Diaz is joining in on the reactions to the fact that she's related to Nicole Richie.

The actress, 48, responded to a recent meme account post that said, "Nicole Richie & Cameron Diaz are sister in laws and I feel like we don't talk about that enough."

Diaz commented with a string of emoji, including one with an exploding head, as captured by Comments By Celebs.

"👯‍♀️?!? 🤯!!! 😉😉 @nicolerichie," Diaz wrote in the comments section of the post.

Some fans might already know that the two women are related by marriage. Diaz is married to Benji Madden, while Richie, 39, is married to the musician's twin brother and Good Charlotte bandmate Joel Madden.

Richie and Joel, 41, were married in 2010, while Diaz and Benji, 41, tied the knot a few years later in 2015.

Not only is Richie the actress' sister-in-law, but the aunt of Diaz and Benji's daughter Raddix.

The couple welcomed Raddix shortly before New Year's Day, PEOPLE previously reported. The new mom has since gushed over the little one, saying that parenthood has been "heaven."

"It's the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I," the star said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in July. "We're just so happy."

"Before, my baby was an excuse to stay home. Now I don't have to make that excuse," Diaz told Meyers. "It's just what it is, and I get to be with her."

Image zoom Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden Donato Sardella/Getty Images

"The best part of having to stay within our little bubble with this COVID situation is that her dad, my husband Benji, he gets to be home," Diaz added.

"He works from home, and so he gets to be with her as much as I do. Well, not as much, because he's working all day long, but he actually gets to come out of a meeting and give her a kiss and play with her for a little bit, where if he was going to the office every day he wouldn't be able to do that."