Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Stepping Away from Acting: I 'Wanted to Make My Life Manageable'

Cameron Diaz is opening up about her decision to step away from acting.

The 48-year-old star joined Kevin Hart on his Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart, on Thursday and explained that ultimately, acting was taking up too much of her life.

"Why did Cameron Diaz step away from the world of acting?" Hart, 42, asked Diaz. "What is it that motivated you to stop?"

Diaz answered by saying "when you do something at a really high level for a long period of time," other parts of you have "to sort of be handed off to other people."

Diaz said she started to realize around age 40 that there were "so many parts of my life ... that I wasn't touching and that I wasn't managing."

"It's fun to do, I love it. I love acting," she said, adding later in the conversation that she wanted to incorporate more simplicity into her every day.

"For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me," she explained. "My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself."

After the change, Diaz told Hart, "I feel whole."

Diaz also noted that after stepping back from acting, she had time for "all those things I didn't have time for before" — like meeting husband Benji Madden and starting a family. Diaz and Madden welcomed daughter Raddix in December 2019.

In March of this year, Diaz told Yahoo Finance Presents that she had already given "100 percent" to her acting career, "so it's just a different time in my life now."

"Now I'm here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I've ever done in my life," the Charlie's Angels star said. "[To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It's just completely the best thing."

"I don't have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here," she added.