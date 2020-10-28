Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Possible Return to Acting After Break: 'It's Been a Long Time'

"I mean, I never say never to anything, first of all, but I feel really resolved," she told Naomi Campbell about being away from the spotlight

Cameron Diaz is assuring fans that a return to the big screen isn't off the table.

The movie star, 48, stepped back from her film career after last appearing as Miss Hannigan in 2014's Annie remake, and now, in a new conversation with Naomi Campbell, Diaz said she's open to the idea of one day acting again. Though she's in no rush!

"I feel really resolved. I mean, I never say never to anything, first of all, but I feel really resolved," she told Campbell, 50, during a chat for the model's No Filter series. "I haven't made a movie since 2014. It's been a long time, it's been seven years or six years since I made a film. Girl, I am okay with that."

"There's no part of me that's like, 'I gotta get in front of a camera!'" continued Diaz. "I don't feel that way — and that's not to say I won't some day. But I'm really resolved at where I'm at right now."

Diaz — who married husband Benji Madden in 2015 and announced they'd welcomed their first child, daughter Raddix, earlier this year — agreed that her return wouldn't be a comeback, saying that she's simply taking a mid-career "intermission."

In August, the Charlie's Angels alum opened up about putting her acting career on hold, telling friend Gwyneth Paltrow on an episode of In Goop Health: The Sessions that she felt "peace" after taking the hiatus. "Like peace. A peace in my soul because I was finally taking care of myself," she said.

"It’s a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won’t understand it, I know you understand it, but it was so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there," Diaz explained. "There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there."

Diaz described herself as being "sensitive to some energies" that would overwhelm her from time to time when she was more active in the industry.

"I stopped and really looked at my life," she said at the time. "When you’re making a movie … they own you. You’re there for 12 hours a day for months on end you have no time for anything else."

"I realized I handed off parts of my life to all these other people. I had to basically take it back and take responsibility for my own life," she said, adding that she realized she wanted "different things out of my life" when she turned 40.

"I had been going so hard for so long, working, making films, such a grind. I didn't make any space for my personal life," Diaz admitted.