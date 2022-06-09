Cameron Diaz Opens Up About 'Deep Personal Healing' and How She's Supported by Husband Benji Madden
The actress has been open about her mental health issues and the support from her family
Advertisement
Cameron Diaz stepped away from acting several years ago in order to restore balance to her life, and now openly speaks out about her decision to prioritize her self-care — and eventually her marriage and motherhood as well — has been vital for her to be a healthy person both physically and mentally. Learn more in our series celebrating women speaking out about the importance of mental health.