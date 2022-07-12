"Making movies is a particular skill set that is fun to exercise," she said

Cameron Diaz on Her Return to Movies: 'I Miss Aspects of Acting' but 'It's a Different Lifestyle'

Cameron Diaz is ready for her acting comeback.

Eight years since her last movie, the actress is coming out of retirement to make a Netflix movie with her Annie costar Jamie Foxx titled Back in Action. Diaz stepped away from her Hollywood career to focus on family and start her Avaline wine company.

She told CBS Saturday Morning co-host Dana Jacobson about leaving her career behind, "When you're doing something that you know and you've done well and you know how it works and it's consumed your whole life for so long, it's kind of a nice thing to kind of go, 'You know what? Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me, and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole?' "

"And I did that," said Diaz.

Diaz, who's known for movies like Charlie's Angels, Shrek, Bad Teacher and more, admitted she does find herself missing certain parts of the filmmaking process.

"I miss aspects of acting, or making movies. Yeah, making movies is a particular skill set that is fun to exercise and be a part of. But yeah, it's a different lifestyle. And you kind of have to be ready to do that," she explained.

Diaz added, "Everybody only has 100 percent, and you always have to figure out how you're gonna divide up that 100 percent to spread it to all the parts of your life that matter."

PEOPLE previously reported that Diaz's husband Benji Madden played a part in getting her to return to acting. "He encouraged her to unretire," according to an insider. Another Diaz source said the four-time Golden Globe nominee "was ready to act again. She just needed a push. Benji has always been very supportive of Cameron in what she wants to do, especially in her career."

"She doesn't want acting to overtake her life now like it did before," added the film source, who said Back in Action, which has no set release date yet, was the right movie with the right costar at the right time. "All the parts fit into place."