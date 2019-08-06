Cameron Diaz Says Marrying Benji Madden 'Was the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me'

Cameron Diaz is feeling the love for her husband Benji Madden four years after their wedding.

Diaz opened up to InStyle for their special 25th anniversary issue about her life with the Good Charlotte rocker and how they find peace away from the spotlight. Diaz, 46, and Madden, 40, wed in an intimate ceremony her home back in Jan. 2015 after dating for seven months.

“Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband’s the best,” Diaz told the outlet. “He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it’s a lot of work. You need somebody who’s willing to do the work with you, because there’s no 60-40 in marriage. It’s 50-50, period. All the time.”

She continued, “I don’t know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He’s just a good man. There’s no bullshit. It’s really refreshing. I’m really grateful for him.”

Back in March, a source told PEOPLE that Diaz is happier than ever with the rocker.

“Cameron feels so much better about everything since she married Benji,” the source said. “She had many years of dating high profile hunks. She found a different kind of man in Benji. He is her equal and respects her.“

Image zoom Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz Donato Sardella/Getty

Another insider previously told PEOPLE that Diaz prefers her private life out of the spotlight to her life of the past. Diaz hasn’t released a film since the 2014 remake of Annie.

“[Cameron and Benji] are great” and “both very happy living the quiet life,” the source told PEOPLE. “The quiet life she lives now with Benji, she wanted for a long time.”

Diaz is also a wellness ambassador, releasing the 2013 bestseller The Body Book, followed by 2016’s The Longevity Book, in which she shared her secrets to aging beautifully.