Cameron Diaz — who decided five years ago to take a break from Hollywood and hasn’t been in a film since Annie in 2014 — is enjoying life more than ever thanks to her husband, Benji Madden, 40.

“Cameron has never felt happier. She doesn’t miss her career at all. She loves married life and just being with Benji,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

Image zoom Donato Sardella/Getty

Diaz, 46, and Madden married in an intimate ceremony at her home back in Jan. 2015 and live a low-key life in L.A. often spending time with friends. Earlier this month, they vacationed in Saint-Tropez.

“They talk things out, feel like friends, yet have a wonderful romance. They have grown together, and in some ways, he has been a rock for her,” says a film source. “Benji is a good man, smart, deep and honest.”

For more on Cameron Diaz, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE on newsstands now.

In a rare interview, Diaz recently opened up to InStyle for their special 25th anniversary issue about how she knew the Good Charlotte rocker was the one for her.

“I knew Benji was special. He’s just a good man. There’s no bullshit. It’s really refreshing. I’m really grateful for him,” she said. “Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband’s the best.”

With additional reporting by Pernilla Cedenheim and Linda Marx.