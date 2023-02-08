Cameron Diaz Makes Her Return to Acting with Jamie Foxx on London Set of 'Back in Action'

Cameron Diaz is Back in Action!

The actress, 50, was spotted alongside costar Jamie Foxx on the set of their upcoming Netflix film in London, which will mark Diaz's first foray back into acting since stepping away from Hollywood over eight years ago.

Both Diaz and Foxx, 55, were dressed to the nines for filming over the weekend, with the Ray actor in a classic black tuxedo and the Charlie's Angels actress in a coordinating blazer over a lace-trimmed camisole top and matching pants. She let her signature blonde locks hang loose over her shoulder in soft waves, with a middle part.

Diaz announced her casting in the film and her return to movies in June 2022 during a cheeky recorded phone call with Foxx — whom she previously starred with in 2014's Annie remake, plus the 1999 sports drama Any Given Sunday — and fellow then-un-retiree Tom Brady.

A source close to the film told PEOPLE the following month, "When this project came along and she was pursued by Jamie Foxx, who she has known and worked with for years, she decided to go for it."

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. Click News and Media/Backgrid

In August 2022, Foxx shared with Entertainment Tonight how he persuaded Diaz to come out of retirement for Back in Action.

"Cameron is such an incredible force and she has done so much in this business," the Oscar winner raved about the actress. "We love her."

Explaining what it took to convince Diaz to join him in the upcoming movie, Foxx said it was simply from a proposal of having a good time.

"So it was literally, 'Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!' And I think that's what brought her to it," he told the outlet.

"We miss special moments sometimes in our business, and I think this is a special moment," Foxx continued. "So we're so happy that it's happening and looking forward to it."

During a September 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Diaz admitted she's "both" nervous and excited to star in the film.

"It's a little bit of muscle memory, you know what I mean?" the Golden Globe nominee explained. "I did that for so long, it's kind of like the process, I kind of just fell back into it. But it feels a little bit different.

She went on to note the "amazing" experience of having worked with Foxx in the past, which makes her feel more comfortable getting back into the groove.

"He's so great, he's so easy, he's so professional, he's so talented, and just being able to work with him, it will be so much fun," Diaz added.