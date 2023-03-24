Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx Spotted on Set of Upcoming Netflix Movie 'Back in Action'

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx have been spotted in a snow-covered forest while filming for their upcoming Netflix movie Back In Action.

New photographs show the pair walking through the snow along a rocky outcrop that production appears to have built for the scene. Hollywood magic also seems to have created that picturesque snowfall, with a zoomed-out image showing the green grass of the English countryside. A concerned-looking Diaz, 50, wears a beige turtleneck sweater and leather pants, while Foxx, 55, dons a navy suit and is carrying a backpack (or possibly a parachute).

The highly anticipated film will be the first big-screen project Diaz has starred in since 2014's Annie remake, which also featured Foxx.

Netflix has been tight-lipped with details on the plot of Back in Action, but it will also feature Glenn Close and is directed by Horrible Bosses' Seth Gordon.

Filming is taking place in the U.K., and Diaz caused a splash when she was seen captaining a speedboat down London's River Thames for a scene in the action-comedy earlier this year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cameron Diaz; Jamie Foxx. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Kevin Winter/Getty

A source close to Diaz previously told PEOPLE that the actress was enjoying her time on the set of Back in Action in London, where she's been filming since the beginning of February.

"Cameron has been filming in London for several weeks," the source says. "She was nervous before she arrived in London, but then very excited."

"Filming has been amazing. Cameron really enjoys it. They have been doing a lot of nighttime filming," the source added. "It hasn't bothered her, because she is jet-lagged anyway. Her family is with her for support."

Additionally, another insider told PEOPLE that the Charlie's Angels actress and Foxx "have great chemistry" on set.

Filming comes over two years after Diaz opened up about a possible return to the big screen. Speaking to Naomi Campbell on her No Filter series in October 2020, the movie star said she was open to the idea of acting again one day.

RELATED VIDEO: From The Mask to The Holiday, a Look Back at Cameron Diaz's Most Iconic Film Roles

Diaz took a step back from her successful film career in 2014 and married Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in 2015. And in December 2019, they welcomed daughter Raddix.

In July 2022, days after Diaz's new role was announced, a family source told PEOPLE that Madden, 44, "is very excited for her."

"He encouraged her to unretire," the insider added.

According to the source, the action-comedy is "the perfect movie project for" Diaz to make her return with, as "she worked with Jamie in the past and had a blast."

"She feels a bit rusty and nervous about it, but mostly excited," the insider continued. "She is ready to tackle this movie project."