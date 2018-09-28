Cameron Diaz Spotted Shopping in N.Y.C. Ahead of Friend Gwyneth Paltrow's Hamptons Wedding

Cameron Diaz is getting her shopping on before her friend Gwyneth Paltrow’s big day.

Diaz, 46, was spotted walking around New York City on Wednesday carrying around some purchases. She was casually dressed for the outing in jeans and white jacket with a red scarf loosely draped over her neck.

Her friend, Paltrow, 46, is set to marry American Horror Story producer Brad Falchuk, 47, in the Hamptons this weekend, multiple sources tells PEOPLE. Like Diaz, Paltrow was spotted shopping earlier this week in N.Y.C., buying some lingerie on her birthday.

In April, Diaz attended Paltrow’s star-studded bridal party. Paltrow shared a photo from her event at the time, where she’s seen smiling alongside a group of girlfriends including Diaz, Nicole Richie, Rachel Zoe and more.

“When some of the women you love most in the world give you a luncheon and you end up with underwear on your head…” she captioned the photo.

Diaz was also a guest at Paltrow and Falchuk’s starry engagement party in Los Angeles, hosted by Ryan Murphy.

A-list guests included Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson, who wore a ruffly yellow dress over her baby bump.

In August, Diaz celebrated her 46th birthday with Madden, who shared a special message to his wife on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Baby There’s so much to write, so many things that make me so proud of you and how special you are,” the Madden Brothers singer, 39, wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the couple.

“Thank you for being the best friend and partner to me and taking this journey of marriage. The way you live your life every day, and your compassion for the world shines thru in your eyes and you inspire me to want to be the best man I can be in this lifetime,” he continued.