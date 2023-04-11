Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close Cheer for a Soccer Team While Filming Netflix Movie 'Back in Action'

Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close are jumping for joy.

On Monday, Diaz, 50, and Close, 76, were photographed filming scenes for the upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action on a soccer field in Atlanta. The film's plot remains unknown, but it is directed by Horrible Bosses' Seth Gordon.

In the photo, Diaz sports a maroon outfit alongside a number of extras wearing similar colors as they film on the sidelines of a soccer game while cheering.

Prior to Monday's sighting in Atlanta, Diaz and her costar Jamie Foxx had been spotted filming scenes for the movie in London multiple times in recent months. In one set of pictures taken in March, the pair were filming in the English countryside, while Diaz was also pictured filming scenes on a speedboat in the River Thames in February.

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz in 2014. David M. Benett/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In March, a source close to Diaz told PEOPLE that she was enjoying her time on Back in Action's set and said the actress "was nervous before she arrived in London, but then very excited."

"Filming has been amazing. Cameron really enjoys it. They have been doing a lot of nighttime filming," the source added. "It hasn't bothered her because she is jet-lagged anyway. Her family is with her for support."

Additionally, another source told PEOPLE that the Charlie's Angels actress and Foxx, 55, "have great chemistry" on set. The pair previously costarred in 2014's Annie and in 1999's Any Given Sunday.

RELATED VIDEO: From The Mask to The Holiday, a Look Back at Cameron Diaz's Most Iconic Film Roles

Diaz stepped back from her film career after last appearing as Miss Hannigan in 2014's Annie remake. The actress announced her casting in Back in Action and her return to movies in June during a cheeky recorded phone call with fellow then-un-retiree Tom Brady and Foxx.

In August, Foxx shared with Entertainment Tonight that he persuaded Diaz to come out of retirement for Back in Action by convincing her that they would have a good time.

"So it was literally, 'Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!' And I think that's what brought her to it," he said.

After Back in Action, Diaz may be negotiating to return to the Shrek franchise, as Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri recently said he is striving to bring back the franchise's original voice actors for Shrek 5.