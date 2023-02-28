Cameron Diaz Cruises on a Speedboat in London While Making Her Acting Return in 'Back in Action'

The upcoming Netflix movie marks the 50-year-old's actress' first film since 2014

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on February 28, 2023 11:14 AM
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cameron Diaz drives a speed boat up the Thames as she films for "Back in Action" the scenes are part of a chase scene where they attempt to escape the baddies with a chase through London, on water and land! River closures were in places for the scenes with Tower Bridge closed to traffic while they filmed. Credit: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA Pictured: Cameron Diaz BACKGRID USA 26 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Click News and Media / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cameron Diaz. Photo: Click News and Media / BACKGRID

Cameron Diaz is in the driving seat for her acting return.

The actress, 50, was pictured filming scenes for her new Netflix movie Back In Action in a speedboat in London on Sunday.

Diaz wore a plunging black suit for the nighttime scenes, which were filmed on the River Thames and saw the mother-of-one at the helm of the vessel.

The upcoming action-comedy stars her former Annie and Any Given Sunday costar Jamie Foxx and Glenn Close and is directed by Horrible Bosses' Seth Gordon.

It comes over two years after Diaz, who last made a film in 2014, opened up about a possible return to the big screen. Speaking to Naomi Campbell on her No Filter series in October 2020, the movie star said she was open to the idea of acting again one day.

London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cameron Diaz drives a speed boat up the Thames as she films for "Back in Action" the scenes are part of a chase scene where they attempt to escape the baddies with a chase through London, on water and land! River closures were in places for the scenes with Tower Bridge closed to traffic while they filmed. Credit: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA Pictured: Cameron Diaz BACKGRID USA 26 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Click News and Media / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cameron Diaz. Click News and Media / BACKGRID

"I feel really resolved. I mean, I never say never to anything, first of all, but I feel really resolved," she told the supermodel, 52. '

"I haven't made a movie since 2014. It's been a long time, it's been seven years or six years since I made a film. Girl, I am okay with that."

"There's no part of me that's like, 'I gotta get in front of a camera!'" continued Diaz. "I don't feel that way — and that's not to say I won't some day. But I'm really resolved at where I'm at right now."

Diaz stepped back from her film career after last appearing as Miss Hannigan in 2014's Annie remake alongside Foxx. That year she also starred in The Other Woman and Sex Tape and worked as a producer on the sitcom Bad Teacher, which was based on her 2011 film of the same name.

In 2015 she married her husband, Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, and in January 2020 the pair announced they had welcomed their daughter Raddix, now 3.

In July 2022, days after her new role was announced, a family source told PEOPLE that Madden, 43, "is very excited for her." "He encouraged her to unretire," the insider added.

According to the source, the action-comedy is "the perfect movie project for" Diaz to make her return with, as "she worked with Jamie in the past and had a blast." "She feels a bit rusty and nervous about it, but mostly excited," the insider continued. "She is ready to tackle this movie project."

The news was revealed in June 2022 when Oscar winner Foxx, 55, shared audio of a phone conversation between himself and Diaz on Twitter with the caption, "Cameron I hope you aren't mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!"

Diaz also shared the audio clip to her Instagram Story, writing, "@iamjamiefoxx only you could get me back in action! I can't frickin wait it's gonna be a blast!"

