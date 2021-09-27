The actress first met Benji Madden through his twin brother Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie

Cameron Diaz Explains Why She's Not Attracted to Husband Benji Madden's Twin: 'They're Not the Same'

Cameron Diaz says husband Benji Madden is one of a kind — despite having an identical twin brother.

During the most recent episode of the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, the Charlie's Angels actress, 49, discussed first meeting Benji through his brother Joel Madden and his wife, Nicole Richie.

"I met mine through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law, I met them first and then they didn't set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other," she explained.

"I was like, 'How come I didn't see him before?'" Diaz continued, while her business partner and fellow guest on the podcast, Katherine Power, chimed in, "Which is funny because you saw his twin brother."

"They're not the same, they're so different," Diaz said. "Even though they're twins, they're very, very different obviously."

She then further recalled their first encounter — "I saw him walking towards me and I was like, 'Huh, he's hot, I haven't seen him before.'"

"But then when I saw him, like who he was, that's what made me really be like, 'Oh you, you're special, you're the guy, you're the hidden gem in my life,'" she gushed.

Benji tied the knot with the Bad Teacher star in 2015, and the couple later welcomed their first baby — daughter Raddix Madden — in December 2019.

Last month, The Good Charlotte musician, 42, praised his wife on Instagram in a heartfelt birthday tribute.