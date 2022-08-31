Cameron Diaz 'Had the Best Time' at 50th Birthday with Husband Benji Madden, Adele and More: Source

Cameron Diaz marked her 50th surrounded by friends.

The Charlie's Angels alum celebrated her milestone birthday Tuesday at Nobu in Malibu, a source tells PEOPLE. There with her for her special day were husband Benji Madden, Adele, sister-in-law Nicole Richie, Zoe Saldaña, her The Other Woman costar Leslie Mann and Mann's husband Judd Apatow, all in a private area of the restaurant for the occasion.

"Cameron was wonderful. She had the best time celebrating her birthday," says the source. "She was laughing and very much enjoying herself. She kept hugging Benji and her friends. They celebrated for hours."

Another insider says Diaz is "embracing turning 50."

"She really loves her life so much. She loves being married and she loves being a mom," the insider says. "She enjoys being an entrepreneur and is also excited to start filming again. Cameron's daily motto is basically, 'Life is good!' "

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Diaz shares 2½-year-old daughter Raddix with Madden, 43. She announced earlier this summer that she is coming out of retirement to make a movie with Jamie Foxx for Netflix after not starring in a film since 2014's Annie, which also starred Foxx.

The Bad Teacher actress spoke about aging in a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow on GOOP's podcast in May, explaining her "whole concept of aging has just changed completely, even in the last 10 years," especially since becoming a mom.

RELATED VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Shares the Piece of Advice 'Best Friend' Cameron Diaz Has Been Telling Her 'Since the '90s!'

"It's totally opened up. I'm excited. I've got 50 or 60 years to go — I want to live to be 110, since I've got a young child," she said at the time. "I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her — be there with her in her 40s."

Diaz said she's counting on her family's genetics to benefit her longevity: "My family's from sturdy stock. My grandmother was running around in the hot San Fernando Valley sun at 72, hauling big bags of rabbit feed and chicken feed around. I think I've got some of that. And, as is true for most people, I think how I look and feel is some combination of what I do and what I don't do."