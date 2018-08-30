Cameron Diaz Keeps It Low-Key During Casual Outing Ahead of 46th Birthday

Cameron Diaz kept things low-key ahead of her birthday this year.

Just days before the actress turned 46 on Thursday, Diaz was seen getting some groceries from Whole Foods on Saturday in Glendale, California.

During her casual outing, the actress wore a blue-and-white striped dress with a floral design, which she paired with a long neutral-colored cardigan and a pair of flip flops. To complete her look, Diaz carried a white bag as well as what appeared to be a glass bottle of water.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Donato Sardella/Getty

RELATED: Cameron Diaz ‘Very Happy Living a Quiet Life’ with Benji Madden, Says Source

In recent years, Diaz has been living her life outside of the Hollywood spotlight — and absolutely loving it.

A source recently told PEOPLE that both Diaz and her husband, former Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden “are great” and “are both very happy living the quiet life.”

Diaz, who wed the musician, 39, in 2015, hasn’t appeared in a movie since the 2014 remake of Annie. In recent years, Diaz has also shifted focus from acting to wellness ambassador. In 2013, she released the bestseller The Body Book, followed by 2016’s The Longevity Book, in which she shared her secrets to aging beautifully.

“The quiet life she lives now with Benji, she wanted for a long time,” the source added.

RELATED VIDEO: Cameron Diaz Receives Rare Social Media Love Note from Husband Benji Madden on Her 45th Birthday

Earlier this year, Diaz’s friend Selma Blair caused a stir after she told Metro News UK that her pal had retired from acting.

“I had lunch with Cameron the other day, We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like ‘I’m done,’ ” she told the publication.

Blair later clarified on Twitter that she had been making a joke during the interview, and that Diaz was “NOT retiring from ANYTHING.”

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Photographer Group / Splash News

But while she might not be hanging up the towel for good, the source previously told PEOPLE that Diaz “seems satisfied with her life the way it is.”

RELATED VIDEO: Cameron Diaz Receives Rare Social Media Love Note from Husband Benji Madden on Her 45th Birthday

Even though Diaz has taken a step back from the spotlight, she’s still got plenty of time for her famous pals.

In July, Diaz and her longtime BFF Drew Barrymore posed together for a makeup-free selfie.

While driving out for their “playdate,” Barrymore, 43, snapped a quick selfie with Diaz in the car that showed off both of their bare-faced, makeup-free skin — without any filter.

In the photo’s caption, Barrymore made sure her fans know that even when she’s not wearing makeup, sun safety is a key component to her beauty routine. “#SUNSCREENALWAYS” she hashtagged the post — in all caps for extra emphasis.

Barrymore and Diaz have been friends ever since meeting on the set of Charlie’s Angels 18 years ago.