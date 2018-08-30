Cameron Diaz Grabs Early Birthday Dinner with Sister-in-Law Nicole Richie and Zoe Saldana

Cameron Diaz was all smiles two nights before her birthday.

The Charlie’s Angels actress grabbed dinner with sister-in-law Nicole Richie and Zoe Saldana on Tuesday night ahead of her 46th birthday on Thursday. The trio, who was joined by Saldana’s husband Marco Perego, were seen laughing and joking around as they left Los Angeles restaurant Il Segreto Ristorante Belair.

The group was dressed low-key, with Richie and Diaz wearing black sweaters over their outfits. Diaz wore a white tee with jeans, while Richie chose a beige shirt with black pants. Zaldana and Perego were also matching in black shirts as they walked behind Richie and Diaz on their way out.

The outing is a rare sighting of Diaz, who has been living her life outside of the Hollywood spotlight in recent years. The actress is enjoying her quiet life with former Good Charlotte frontman Benji Madden. Richie is married to Benji’s brother, Joel.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Diaz and the rocker, whose twin brother Joel is married to Richie, “are great” and “both very happy living the quiet life.”

Diaz, who wed the musician, 39, in 2015, hasn’t appeared in a movie since the 2014 remake of Annie. In recent years, Diaz has also shifted focus from acting to wellness ambassador. In 2013, she released the bestseller The Body Book, followed by 2016’s The Longevity Book, in which she shared her secrets to aging beautifully.

“The quiet life she lives now with Benji, she wanted for a long time,” the source added.