Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Their First Child! Inside Their 'Very Happy' Marriage

The Diaz-Madden home has expanded to three and Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden couldn’t be happier.

The couple announced they had welcomed their first child together on social media on Friday, writing the two “are so happy, blessed and grateful” to be parents.

Diaz, 47, and Madden, 40, were first linked in May 2014, getting engaged just before Christmas that year and tying the knot in January 2015. The couple said “I do” at their home in Beverly Hills, California, in front of famous pals like Drew Barrymore, Madden’s brother and Good Charlotte bandmate Joel Madden and the latter’s wife Nicole Richie.

While being incredibly private about their relationship, the two have spoken out about each other on a few occasions.

In August, Diaz told InStyle magazine that “getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

“My husband’s the best,” she said. “He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it’s a lot of work. You need somebody who’s willing to do the work with you because there’s no 60-40 in marriage. It’s 50-50, period. All the time.”

She continued, “I don’t know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He’s just a good man. There’s no bullshit. It’s really refreshing. I’m really grateful for him.”

That same month a source told PEOPLE the former Charlie’s Angels actress “has never felt happier.”

“She doesn’t miss her career at all,” the insider said. “She loves married life and just being with Benji. They are very happy and enjoying their lives together.”

The source continued, “They talk things out, feel like friends, yet have a wonderful romance. They have grown together, and in some ways, he has been a rock for her. Benji is a good man, smart, deep and honest.”

“He has the right kind of smarts for her and is not intimidated by her success or talent or beauty,” the source added. “He loves it.”

At the time, the insider said, “Cameron would love to have a family.”

For his part, Madden has also been as outspoken about his relationship with the actress. In late August, the Good Charlotte rocker shared a tribute to his wife on Instagram for her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to My Beautiful Wife,” he began in the caption. “You deserve Everything Good that the Universe has to Give ❤️ I’m Yours Always Forever ❤️ Many More Baby ❤️.”

Diaz and Madden kept their baby announcement simple, abstaining from sharing a photo of their newborn on social media — although they did share their daughter’s name.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the couple wrote. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

The new mom went on to share that while she and Madden “are overjoyed to share this news” they “also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy.”

“So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD,” Diaz continued, adding a smiley-face emoji.

“From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade,” she wrote, signing off the post (which was also shared by Madden), “Sincerely, Cameron&Benj” with a red heart emoji.