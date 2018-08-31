Happy birthday, Cameron Diaz!

The actress’ husband Benji Madden shared a special message to his wife on Thursday for her 46th birthday. “Happy Birthday Baby There’s so much to write, so many things that make me so proud of you and how special you are,” the Madden Brothers singer, 39, wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the couple.

“Thank you for being the best friend and partner to me and taking this journey of marriage. The way you live your life every day, and your compassion for the world shines thru in your eyes and you inspire me to want to be the best man I can be in this lifetime,” he continued.

“You’re the realest. I’m so grateful to be yours Always & Forever, and to call you my One&Only. True Love,” concluded Madden, who married Diaz in 2015.

RELATED: Cameron Diaz Keeps It Low-Key During Casual Outing Ahead of 46th Birthday

Two nights before her birthday, Diaz was spotted celebrating with sister-in-law Nicole Richie and Zoë Saldana at Los Angeles restaurant Il Segreto Ristorante Belair.

The outing was a rare sighting of Diaz, who has been living her life outside of the Hollywood spotlight in recent years.

She and Madden have been enjoying a quiet life out of the spotlight and hasn’t appeared in a movie since the 2014 remake of Annie.

“[Cameron and Benji] are great” and “both very happy living the quiet life,” a source told PEOPLE. “The quiet life she lives now with Benji, she wanted for a long time.”

In recent years, Diaz has also shifted focus from acting to wellness ambassador. In 2013, she released the bestseller The Body Book, followed by 2016’s The Longevity Book, in which she shared her secrets to aging beautifully.