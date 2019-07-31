Date Night! Cameron Diaz Has Rare Public Outing with Husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden had a rare public outing together on Tuesday, as they stepped out for dinner in Beverly Hills.

The couple, who have stayed away form the spotlight since marrying in an intimate ceremony at her home back in Jan. 2015, were photographed at the Urth Caffé.

Both looked casual and cool for their date night.

Diaz, 46, wore a jeans, a scooped-neck white T-shirt, and a short sleeve beige cardigan. She accessorized the look with flip-flop sandals, a cream purse, gold earrings, and dark-colored sunglasses.

Madden, 40, opted for head-to toe black. The Good Charlotte guitarist kept it cool in a hat, hoodie, and loose-fitting pants.

RELATED: Cameron Diaz ‘Feels So Much Better’ Since Marrying Benji Madden: ‘He Is Her Equal’

Image zoom Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden SPOT / BACKGRID

RELATED: Charlie’s Angels Reunion! Lucy Liu Joined by Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz at Walk of Fame Ceremony

Though Diaz had a string of box-office hits — including The Mask (1994), My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), There’s Something About Mary (1998), and the original Charlie’s Angels films (2000 and 2003) — she shifted her focus away in recent years from acting. Her last film role was 2014’s Annie.

That’s roughly around the time Diaz met Madden (the two dated for 7 months before they wed).

Back in March, a source told PEOPLE that Diaz is happier than ever with the rocker.

“Cameron feels so much better about everything since she married Benji,” the source said. “She had many years of dating high profile hunks. She found a different kind of man in Benji. He is her equal and respects her.“

Image zoom Benj Madden and Cameron Diaz Donato Sardella/Getty

Another insider previously told PEOPLE that Diaz prefers her private life out of the spotlight to her life of the past.

“[Cameron and Benji] are great” and “both very happy living the quiet life,” the source told PEOPLE. “The quiet life she lives now with Benji, she wanted for a long time.”

Diaz is also a wellness ambassador, releasing the 2013 bestseller The Body Book, followed by 2016’s The Longevity Book, in which she shared her secrets to aging beautifully.