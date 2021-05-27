Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore Became 'Sisties' Years Before Charlie's Angels

The two Charlie's Angels stars got together to reminisce about their 30 years of friendship and building their brands

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz's friendship pre-dated their 2000 hit film Charlie's Angels.

The two stars got together for an Instagram Live cooking session on Wednesday where they cooked a meal using Barrymore's new Beautiful Kitchenware Touchscreen Air Fryer in their respective kitchens. During their cookout, they also revealed to fans that they'd been best friends for over 30 years.

"We met when I was 14 and she was 16. I was working at a coffee house and she was a junior model," Barrymore, 46, said. "She's still my bestie and sistie—sistie? That's a new word. It's Cameron Diaz. We're here to talk and we have things to talk about!"

As Diaz, 48, appeared on screen, Barrymore revealed, "Cameron and I tend to text each other while we're getting ready for things."

"We send each other videos of ourselves from our closets of us getting dressed, dancing around and sharing information," the 50 First Dates star said. "That's our form of communication."

Barrymore also shared that it was Diaz who taught her how to cook while the two were living together and filming all over the world.

"She's always been the chef, she's the best cook ever," Barrymore said. "Some days we'd be living in a hotel and she'd teach me how to make pasta sauce. I know life with you in the kitchen."

Diaz added, "Our kitchen, the kitchen is where we've always been, it's where I always am. Food is my love language, it's the main ingredient in everything that I do: love."

Speaking about their friendship, Barrymore said, "We've experienced birth, life, death, marriage, divorce—highs and lows, work, boyfriends, friends, travel—there is nothing we haven't done together."

The two friends starred in 2000's Charlie's Angels alongside good friend Lucy Liu. The trio reprised their roles in 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

In September 2020, Barrymore invited Diaz and Liu, 52, as the first gusts of her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show where they spoke about their deep friendship.