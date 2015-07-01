A source tells PEOPLE that both are interested in having kids

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are loving the newlywed phase. But how long will it be just the two of them?

A source close to the actress tells PEOPLE that the Bad Teacher star, 42, is “so happy being a wife” to the 36-year-old musician, adding that “both of them are eager to have children.”

“[Cameron] will take things as they come, but don’t be surprised to see her calm down a bit and get in the best shape for a possible pregnancy,” says the source.

Frequently seen out in her workout wear, the Body Book author is a major proponent of maintaining an active lifestyle. But her love for sports and fitness “may have to be toned down a bit” before growing her family, the source explains.

The couple married in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on Jan. 5. “Getting married is the next step when you are totally in love and comfortable with someone,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Cameron has found true happiness.”

• Reporting by LINDA MARX