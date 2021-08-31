Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden praised wife Cameron Diaz in his heartfelt message, writing, "We are so lucky to have you"

Cameron Diaz Adored by Husband Benji Madden in Birthday Tribute: 'You Are Beautiful in All Ways'

Benji Madden is showering Cameron Diaz with love for her 49th birthday!

The Good Charlotte musician, 42, praised his wife on Instagram in a heartfelt tribute to celebrate the special occasion on Monday.

"Happy Birthday to my Wife," he wrote alongside an image of artwork. "You are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you ❤️🙏 what you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue — hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you ❤️🙏🎉 @camerondiaz."

His twin brother, Joel Madden, agreed with the statement in the comments, writing, "❤️❤️❤️ the best @camerondiaz."

Benji tied the knot with the Bad Teacher actress in 2015, and the couple later welcomed their first baby — daughter Raddix Madden — in December 2019.

Diaz previously opened about marriage and family in April 2020 during an episode of makeup artist Gucci Westman's YouTube Series, "Makeup & Friends."

"I love being married," she said at the time. "The best thing that ever happened to me is finding my husband and our partnership and his friendship and all that."

More recently, she discussed her parenting dynamic with Benji while appearing on Kevin Hart's Peacock talk show Hart to Heart in August.

"Everything starts and goes and stops and goes because it's all about her needs," Diaz said of her toddler, who turns 2 later this year. "I cook all of her meals. I wake her up, my husband puts her to bed. We're a total tag-team."

For Mother's Day, Benji also shared his admiration for Diaz in a touching Instagram message.

"My religion is family, and mother is GOD," he wrote. "@camerondiaz You care for us and nurture us. Everything around you grows and flourishes in your light."