Cameron Crowe Is Turning His Hit Film Almost Famous Into a Stage Musical

Broadway may soon be getting a little more rock ‘n roll.

Cameron Crowe is making a stage adaptation of his 2000 hit film Almost Famous.

The director, who won an Oscar for the screenplay in 2011, told Rolling Stone on Tuesday he is excited to bring the film to the stage.

“I remember the first day of filming Almost Famous,” Crowe told the magazine. “We were standing in downtown San Diego, shooting a scene with Phillip Seymour Hoffman on the very same street where I’d first met Lester Bangs. It felt surreal. It felt like a miracle.“

He continued, “I called a friend of mine and said, ‘How did I get here?’ He laughed and said, ‘Enjoy it, this won’t happen again.’ The current miracle is that the feeling is coming alive again.”

The film was nominated for four Oscars including for Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and two Best Supporting Actress nominations for Kate Hudson and Francis McDormand.

Almost Famous is a semi-autobiographical retelling of Crowe’s life as a teenage writer for Rolling Stone and his experiences touring with rock bands such as Led Zeppelin, the Eagles and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Crowe shared a teaser of the musical on Twitter, a short video of composer Tom Kitt playing the piano.

“It doesn’t even feel like work,” Crowe said. “It feels like a new adventure, a natural progression but still true to the question that started it all. ‘What do you love about music?’ Can’t wait to bring it to you in the coming months.”

Crowe is writing the book for the musical, with music by Kitt and Jeremy Herrin directing the show.