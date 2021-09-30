"I think about him every day," says Knight of Boyce at the premiere of their film Runt

Cameron Boyce's Runt Costar Aramis Knight Remembers the Late Actor: 'One of the Kindest, Most Positive Souls'

It's been two years since the tragic death of actor Cameron Boyce at just 20 years old and his friends and Runt costars are sharing their memories of the late actor.

Aramis Knight, 21, tells PEOPLE about Boyce at the Runt premiere at the Roxy Cinema Theater in the Roxy Hotel in New York on Wednesday night, "One of the kindest, most positive souls I've ever met."

Boyce died in July 2019 after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy, three years after he was diagnosed with the disorder. His final performance on the big screen will come in Runt, a gritty look at the cycle of violence a group of high schoolers fall into. The film also stars Nicole Elizabeth Berger, 17, who said about Boyce, "Cameron was light onscreen and off. I'm so blessed to have worked with someone so visibly passionate and talented and hardworking."

Berger, who was 14 at the time of the filming of the teen drama, described Boyce's impact, "I really learned so much from him in the short amount of time that we worked together and I will carry those lessons so willingly and I'll shared them as I go forward in my career and my life."

After his death, Boyce's parents, Libby and Victor, started the Cameron Boyce Foundation to provide "young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and use resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world."

Prior to his death, Boyce created Wielding Peace in part due to his role as Cal in Runt. The Cameron Boyce Foundation has carried on Wielding Peace in Boyce's honor and provides grants toward youth arts programs in underprivileged areas.

The film also stars Carson Boatman, Brianna Hildebrand, Charlie Gillespie, Jason Patric, Seth Lee, Cyrus Arnold, Javier Bolanos, and Tichina Arnold.