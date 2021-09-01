See Cameron Boyce's Final Performance in Powerful Trailer for Teen Drama Runt

Cameron Boyce's final role comes in Runt, a gritty drama about the cycle of violence a group of high schoolers falls into

Two years after his death, Cameron Boyce's final appearance on the big screen will come in his powerful last film Runt.

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the trailer for the teen drama, which follows Boyce's Cal and a group of high schoolers as they're "pulled into a downward cycle of violence, and ultimately are left to face the consequences of their choices," the film's official synopsis reads.

The movie's trailer follows as Cal gets more and more violent after he's repeatedly targeted and beaten up for asking out the star football player's girlfriend. It ends with him standing in front of a burning car, hinting at the darkness he leaned into.

Runt, opening in theaters on October 1, also stars Nicole Elizabeth Berger, Carson Boatman, Brianna Hildebrand, Charlie Gillespie, Aramis Knight, Jason Patric, Tichina Arnold, Seth Lee and Javier Bolanos.

Cameron Boyce Credit: Courtesy 1091 Pictures

Boyce was 20 when he died suddenly on July 6, 2019, after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy, three years after he was diagnosed with the disorder.

Since his death, Boyce's family started the Cameron Boyce Foundation to provide "young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world."

The foundation has partnered with the filmmakers behind Runt in an effort to further messaging of the film. Boyce created Wielding Peace (@wieldingpeace on Instagram) prior to his death largely in part due to his role in the drama. The foundation has carried on Wielding Peace in his honor and provides grants towards youth arts programs in underprivileged areas.

Cameron Boyce Credit: Courtesy 1091 Pictures

The foundation recently marked Cameron's 22nd birthday with its annual charity event, selling T-shirts, hoodies, and a jean jacket designed by actress and his Descendants costar Sofia Carson.

Boyce's parents, Libby and Victor, told PEOPLE that in the wake of their loss, they want to "propel forward" with their son's spirit.

"He's gone but his spirit lives with us," Libby said, calling her son, "deep," "thoughtful," and "an old soul."

Reflecting on his death, Libby said "it's extremely excruciatingly painful every day — not just his birthday."