'Call Me by Your Name' Director Says Armie Hammer Character Could Still Be in Potential Sequel

If a Call Me by Your Name sequel happens, director Luca Guadagnino says Armie Hammer's character could still be included despite allegations against the actor.

Guadagnino reunites with Timothée Chalamet for the new film Bones and All, and in a new Variety cover story, the director addressed whether a sequel to the 2017 romance could still come to fruition.

Call Me by Your Name starred Chalamet (who earned an Oscar nomination) as a teen named Elio who falls in love with Hammer's Oliver, a college student staying with Elio's family in Italy for the summer to assist his professor father.

Said Guadagnino, "I would love to make a second and third and fourth chapter of all my movies. Why? Because I truly love the actors I work with, so I want to repeat the joy of doing what we did together."

"It's a wish and a desire," he added of a Call Me by Your Name followup, "and I have not made up my mind about what would be the story."

Hammer, 36, faced sexual assault and abuse allegations (which he denied) years after the film debuted and he was dropped by his talent agency. Guadagnino told Variety, though, that the character of Oliver would still be included in a sequel: "Yeah, of course."

Timothée Chalamet, Luca Guadagnino and Armie Hammer in 2018. Contigo/Getty

Call Me by Your Name is based on the 2007 novel by André Aciman, who wrote a sequel book in 2019 called Find Me. That story follows Elio's father Samuel (played by Michael Stuhlbarg in the movie).

Back in March 2019, Hammer said there were "really loose conversations" about a sequel but it felt unlikely. He told Vulture at the time, "I'm sort of coming around to the idea that the first one was so special for everyone who made it, and so many people who watched it felt like it really touched them or spoke to them. And it felt like a really perfect storm of so many things, that if we do make a second one, I think we're setting ourselves up for disappointment. I don't know that anything will match up to the first, you know?"

In July 2020, Elizabeth Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer, citing irreconcilable differences. Months later, Hammer became embroiled in controversy after messages allegedly from the actor detailing violent sexual fantasies were leaked online. He was later accused of rape, which he denied.

Armie Hammer. Phillip Faraone/Getty

A lawyer for Hammer, Andrew Brettler, previously said in a statement to Vanity Fair: "All interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual. They were fully discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners and mutually participatory. The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an effort to harm Mr. Hammer, but that does not make them true."

Chambers, 40, told E! News in September, "I consider myself a feminist and stand in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of any sort and hope they find healing. I'm not being here, like, 'My life is amazing,' because it's been hell for a long time."

"Time does heal, but time alone doesn't heal," she added. "You need to work through it. People are flawed. People make horrible mistakes. People change, by the way. For me the whole time it has been about, 'These are my boundaries. If you can meet them, then we can take the next step.' That's with everyone in my life, but also with myself."

Bones and All is in select theaters Friday and everywhere Nov. 23.