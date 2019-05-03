In a Galaxy Not So Far Away: California Officially Votes to Declare May 4 'Star Wars Day'

The force is strong with this state!

On Thursday, the California Legislature officially voted to declare this Saturday, May 4, “Star Wars Day” ahead of the opening of the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park in Disneyland.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The date has long had significance for Star Wars fans as a pun on the franchise’s popular line, “May the force be with you.”

The resolution was authored by Democratic Assemblyman Tom Daly, who wrote, ” ‘May the Fourth be with you,’ which started as a pun warmly shared by fans, has become a full-fledged fan celebration of Star Wars.”

Daly also noted that the new theme park is the largest single-site expansion in Disneyland’s history, and will create 1,400 permanent jobs when it opens.

A giant Yoda hot air balloon flew outside of the California State Capitol on Thursday, and people dressed up as stormtroopers walked around the building, according to a tweet from Senator Pat Bates.

Working at the State Capitol felt different today with a Yoda hot air balloon, stormtroopers, & friends paying a visit to celebrate the upcoming opening of #starwarsgalaxysedge @Disneyland. #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWars #caleg pic.twitter.com/NK4ud80Nf5 — Senator Pat Bates (@SenatorPatBates) May 2, 2019

Galaxy’s Edge was first announced in 2015 and will open at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on May 31 and at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on August 29. It’ll be the largest single-themed land expansion ever at a Disney park, coming in at a whopping 14 acres.

RELATED: Peter Mayhew, Actor Who Portrayed Chewbacca in Star Wars, Dies at 74

The rides will include Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which takes place on a replica of the iconic spaceship, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which brings guests through a virtual battle between the Resistance and the First Order, including an epic face-off with Kylo Ren.

Disney Parks

RELATED: The Force Is Strong! See the First Teaser Trailer for Stars Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Walt Disney World’s Creative Entertainment Show Director J. Michael Roddy previously teased “amazing shows” like the Path of the Jedi, which takes viewers through the entire saga, complete with footage from the films and a few special appearances by some familiar faces (hello BB-8!).

There’ll be plenty out-of-this-world eats, too, that are sure to satisfy foodies.

Those planning to visit Disneyland between May 31 and June 23 will have to make reservations — free, but subject to availability — to access the land, though guests staying at any of the park’s three hotels will receive one reservation per guest with their booking.