Busy Philipps Tells Noah Centineo He 'Ghosted' Her Friend as He Awkwardly Laughs It Off

Busy Philipps is spilling the beans on Noah Centineo.

The Busy Tonight star, 39, revealed Centineo, 22, had ghosted a friend of hers while the two made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

Corden began by listing the big year the star of Netflix’s hit romantic comedy To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before had had, including his cover on the annual Next Gen issue of The Hollywood Reporter and being named the Sexiest Rising Star in this week’s issue of PEOPLE.

The host turned to Philipps and asked, “Busy, have you got any friends you’d like to set up young Noah with?”

The actress couldn’t help but burst into laughter as she replied, “He was kind of chatting with a friend of mine but then he ghosted her.”

Turning to Centineo, she asked, “Do you know this?”

#NoahCentineo got called out by #BusyPhilipps live for ghosting her friend. According to TMZ, the actual convo ran longer than the clip that aired, but was edited because Noah's team were worried about it tarnishing his image. The segment was left out of YouTube and social media. pic.twitter.com/sGKCfuIJwB — will (@WillyCosmic) November 8, 2018

A little embarrassed, the actor shrugged and shook his head, saying, “I don’t know your friend.”

“Oh, right! [She is] one of my writers on my show,” Philipps explained.

At the mention, Centineo immediately began laughing along while Corden teased him, saying, “We brought her here tonight.”

Centineo then jokingly jumped up in welcome before Corden said he was kidding.

Busy Philipps, Noah Centineo Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

RELATED: To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Breakout Noah Centineo Confirms He’s Single

In September, the actor told PEOPLE he was single despite fans wanting him and his costar Lana Condor to be together.

“From what she’s told me and from what I’ve seen, she’s so happy with her man, and I’m so happy for her with her man,” Centineo said. “Yeah, just friends. Lovely, lovely friends. She’s my favorite.”

Asked about his own relationship status, he replies happily, “Single!”