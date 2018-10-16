Busy Philipps Says Michelle Williams Kept Her from Divorcing Husband Marc Silverstein

Busy Philipps is getting candid about her almost-divorce and how her best friend Michelle Williams helped save her marriage.

In her new memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little, the 39-year-old actress revealed that her marriage to producer Marc Silverstein had hit a rough patch that caused her to seek out emotional support in another man.

“There was a man I was friends with, another dad. We’d been having lunch and stuff. Texting. Talking on the phone a lot,” Philipps wrote. “Honestly, I had a crush on him. I like him. Maybe I even loved him? He clearly liked me too.”

When she told Silverstein she wanted a divorce, she wrote he reacted in shock and asked for another chance. As Philipps wrote, one of her best friends, Emily Bronkesh-Buchbinder told her, “Whatever you want, Pup. I’m there for you.”

Philipps recalled that Williams, 38, advised, “It would be really awful for two years and then you would find a new normal but honestly, if you can keep your family intact, I think you should do it.”

Philipps also turned toward her therapist, who told her, “Listen. Divorce f—- up children. It just does.”

The actress and her husband began to attend therapy again. “This time, Marc got his own therapist. And we started to work through it. But I also kept talking to my emotional boyfriend (for lack of a better term). I know. That part is so s—–. I’m sorry. I really am. I really truly am.”

Philipps and Silverstein married in 2007. The couple share two daughters, 10-year-old Birdie Leigh and 5-year-old Cricket Pearl.