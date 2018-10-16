Busy Philipps Says Michelle Williams Kept Her from Divorcing Husband Marc Silverstein

Busy Philipps with husband Marc Silverstein, inset Michelle Williams
Vivien Killilea/Getty; Inset: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Alexia Fernandez
October 16, 2018 01:11 PM

Busy Philipps is getting candid about her almost-divorce and how her best friend Michelle Williams helped save her marriage.

In her new memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little, the 39-year-old actress revealed that her marriage to producer Marc Silverstein had hit a rough patch that caused her to seek out emotional support in another man.

“There was a man I was friends with, another dad. We’d been having lunch and stuff. Texting. Talking on the phone a lot,” Philipps wrote. “Honestly, I had a crush on him. I like him. Maybe I even loved him? He clearly liked me too.”

When she told Silverstein she wanted a divorce, she wrote he reacted in shock and asked for another chance. As Philipps wrote, one of her best friends, Emily Bronkesh-Buchbinder told her, “Whatever you want, Pup. I’m there for you.”

Philipps recalled that Williams, 38, advised, “It would be really awful for two years and then you would find a new normal but honestly, if you can keep your family intact, I think you should do it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Busy Philipps Flies to Be with BFF Michelle Williams on Anniversary of Heath Ledger’s Death

RELATED: Busy Philipps Reveals Her Husband ‘Didn’t Try’ to Be a Dad, Said Baby No. 2 Was ‘All on You’

Philipps also turned toward her therapist, who told her, “Listen. Divorce f—- up children. It just does.”

The actress and her husband began to attend therapy again. “This time, Marc got his own therapist. And we started to work through it. But I also kept talking to my emotional boyfriend (for lack of a better term). I know. That part is so s—–. I’m sorry. I really am. I really truly am.”

Philipps and Silverstein married in 2007. The couple share two daughters, 10-year-old Birdie Leigh and 5-year-old Cricket Pearl.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.