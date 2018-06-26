Michelle Williams 'Changed Her Flight' to See 'BFF' Busy Philipps for a Birthday Breakfast

Busy Philipps got the best kind of surprise gift for her 39th birthday.

On Monday, the actress and author posted a sweet shot of her and her ‘BFF’ Michelle Williams alongside the caption: “My BFF was in town for a minute for work but changed her flight so she could have breakfast with me for my birthday and it was so amazing to see her but also, the actual breakfast was so delicious I feel like it bodes really well for things to come this year.🍳❤🎂✨.”

Later, she revealed both she and Williams had worn pink clogs to brunch.

Philipps last posted about her best friend on social media in May when she revealed the Oscar nominee had sent her a life-sized cardboard cutout of herself to cheer up her bestie after she underwent surgery for sinus issues.

“My BFF sent me a card board cut out of herself to cheer me up post surgery and it is both hilarious and terrifying,” Phillips tweeted, along with a photo of the cutout.

The two first met working on Dawson’s Creek show and have been inseparable since. Williams even told PEOPLE in 2016 that Philipps was her soulmate.

“I’m so in love with her. She’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there,” she said.

On Sunday, Philipps celebrated the eve of her 39th birthday with a concert at the Hollywood Bowl — and of course documented it on her Instagram stories.

The I Feel Pretty actress went from her daughter Cricket Pearl Silverstein’s 5th birthday party to a Father John Misty concert at the popular Los Angeles venue. Philipps attended the show with husband Marc Silverstein and posted several videos from the event, which started just hours before she turned 39.

“I’m almost old,” Philipps captioned one of the videos of her watching Father John Misty’s Joshua Michael Tillman perform.

Philipps has a busy year ahead. She is currently developing a late night talk show for E! titled Busy Tonight, which is co-produced by Tina Fey.

The actress is also releasing a memoir in October titled This Will Only Hurt a Little that promises the same humor Philipps consistently delivers on her popular Instagram account.

Touchstone will release This Will Only Hurt a Little on October 23.